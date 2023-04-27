

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland -based reinsurance major Swiss Re (SSREY) on Thursday said that Sergio P. Ermotti would step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors on 30 April 2023, after completing the agreed handover period.



Jacques de Vaucleroy, Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director, would chair the Board in the interim.



Vaucleroy is also leading the search for a successor.



Shares of Swiss Re closed Wednesday's trading at $24.78, down $0.09 or 0.36 percent from the previous close.



