

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German eye-wear company Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK) Thursday reported consolidated sales of 478 million euros for the first quarter, 15% higher than 414 million euros in the prior-year quarter, driven mainly by strong volume growth in prescription eyewear.



Fielmann Group's external sales rose 15% year-over-year to 556 million euros.



The company said its EBITDA and EBT increased by 18% over last year.



Looking forward to FY 2023, Fielmann expects consolidated revenue to be in the range of 1.88 billion euros-1.94 billion euros. In FY 22, consolidated revenue was 1.76 billion euros.



EBITDA for FY 23 is expected to grow in the range of 9% and 21%.



