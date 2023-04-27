

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Pernod Ricard (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) reported sales for the first 9 months of 9.51 billion euros, up 13% with a favourable FX impact. Organic growth was 8%, in a normalising environment, with 9% price effect for the Group and strong pricing in all regions.



Third quarter sales were 2.39 billion euros, an organic decline of 2% and a reported decline of 2%.



For fiscal 2023, the company expects an organic growth in profit from recurring operations of approximately 10% with some expansion in organic operating margin.



An interim dividend of 2.06 euros per share will be detached on 5 July 2023 and paid on 7 July 2023.



