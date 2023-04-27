

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK), a Spanish energy and petrochemical company, on Thursday posted a rise in net income for the first-quarter.



The energy firm recorded a net income of 1.112 billion euros, higher than 1.392 billion euros, posted for the same period of 2022.



The company said that it will distribute a cash dividend of 0.35 euro per share in July.



Josu Jon Imaz, CEO of Repsol, said: 'Our integrated business model, as well as the fulfillment and ambition of our Strategic Plan, are key to delivering solid results. At the same time, we continue to raise our multi-energy profile and make progress in decarbonization. We have launched a pioneering commercial offer in Spain, which helps our customers day-to-day by linking all the energies needed for mobility and the home and reinforces our vision as a company.'



