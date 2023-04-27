

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Instrumentation and controls company Spectris Plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) reported Thursday that its first-quarter sales climbed 34 percent to 354.3 million pounds from last year's 264.9 million pounds.



Group LFL sales increased 24 percent year-on-year with strong growth across the Group.



In its trading update for the three-month period to March 31, the company reported very strong start to the year with continued momentum from last year, supported by market share gains, conversion of order book and sustainability drivers.



Spectris Scientific sales grew 26 percent and Spectris Dynamics sales went up 21 percent. Sales grew in strong double-digit rates in all regions.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company said it is confident to deliver guidance of 6 percent to 7 percent organic sales growth and strong margin expansion.



Andrew Heath, Chief Executive, said, 'Our performance in the first quarter, alongside a record order book, reinforces our confidence in delivering our targets for the full year... Over the medium-term, we remain confident in our ability to drive continued organic growth, while further expanding operating margins, and compounding growth through targeted M&A.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX