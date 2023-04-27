

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever Plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL), a British-Dutch consumer goods major, on Thursday reported a rise in turnover and a growth in underlying sales for the first-quarter.



For the three-month period, the company's turnover increased by 7 percent, from last year quarter, to 14.8 billion euros. This includes a currency impact of 0.4 percent and 2.8 percent from disposals net of acquisitions.



Underlying sales growth accelerated to 10.5 percent, driven by price growth in response to continued high input cost inflation and an improved volume performance.



For the first-quarter, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 0.3783 pound or 0.4268 euro per share, to be paid on June 15, to shareholders of record on May 19.



Looking ahead, for full year 2023, the Group now expects underlying sales growth of at least at the upper end of its multi-year range of 3%-5%.



The company continues to expect a modest improvement in underlying operating margin in the full year, with another year of increased investment.



