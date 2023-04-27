

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) stated that its first quarter revenues and operating margins were up year-on-year. Group orders in the quarter were up 4%. AM orders were flat; in line with expectations, the Group said.



Looking forward, the Group reiterated its 2023 guidance, and expects to deliver growth in constant currency revenue, profit and operating margin. Weir Group noted that it is on track to deliver target of 17% operating margin in 2023. The Group expects free operating cash conversion of between 80% and 90%.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX