

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape Plc (INCH.L), a British automotive firm, reported that its first quarter group revenue was 2.7 billion pounds, up 50% on a reported basis, reflecting the benefit of M&A, including Derco, and organic growth of 13%, with growth across all regions.



Derco's revenue and profit contribution was in line with its expectations, the company said.



The company said it has made an excellent start to the year.



The company expects to make strategic, operational and financial progress, underpinned by the integration of Derco, with full year results expected to be in line with published market consensus.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX