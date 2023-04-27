

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECF.PK, SHECY.PK) reported that its fiscal year net income to owners of parent increased 41.6% to 708.2 billion yen from last year. Earnings per share was 347.61 yen compared to 240.55 yen. Net sales were up 35.4% to 2.81 trillion yen.



The company said it will continue capital investments and R&D activities so as to meet the needs and demands of customers and markets in a timely manner.



