

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY) Thursday reported profit before tax of 132.361 billion yen for the fiscal year 2022, 15.6% lower than 156.886 billion yen in the previous year, hurt by higher expenses.



Net profit declined to 98.714 billion yen or 54.09 yen per share from 124.086 billion yen or 67.05 yen per share a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, core profit increased to 224.619 billion yen or 123.42 yen per share from 190.584 billion yen or 103.03 yen per share last year.



Revenue for the year increased to 1,518.619 billion yen from 1,296.163 billion yen in the previous year, helped by growth in sales of the company's main products.



For the fiscal year 2023, the company expects revenue to decrease 0.1% at 1.520 billion yen. Core profit for the year is expected to increase 1.5%.



The company anticipates that the annual dividend in FY 2023 to be 70 yen per share. This compares with 60 yen per share in FY 2022.



