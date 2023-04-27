

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's Deutsche Boerse Group (DBOEY.PK) announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement on voluntary all-cash recommended public takeover offer to acquire Danish software and services provider SimCorp A/S at a price of 735 Danish kroner per share. The total consideration to be offered under the Offer for all SimCorp shares is approximately 3.9 billion euros.



SimCorp shares were gaining around 39 percent in the morning trading in Denmark, while Deutsche Boerse shares were losing around 6 percent.



The intended offer price represents a 38.9 percent premium and a 45.3 percent premium over the closing price of DKK 529.00 and the 3- months volume-weighted average price of DKK 505.73 as of 26 April 2023, respectively.



SimCorp Board of Directors has unanimously resolved that it intends to recommend its shareholders to accept the offer, when made.



Completion of the Offer will be subject to satisfaction of certain customary conditions.



In Germany, Deutsche Boerse shares were trading at 171.40 euros, down 6.42 percent.



In Denmark, SimCorp shares were trading at 732 kroner, up 38.37 percent.



