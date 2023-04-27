

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - TAL Education Group (TAL) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$39.42 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$108.12 million, or -$0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, TAL Education Group reported adjusted earnings of -$13.09 million or -$0.02 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 50.3% to $268.99 million from $541.15 million last year.



TAL Education Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



