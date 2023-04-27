

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $278.80 million, or $3.52 per share. This compares with $535.84 million, or $6.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Daqo New Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $310.21 million or $3.93 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 44.5% to $709.83 million from $1.28 billion last year.



Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



