

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $313 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $518 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $314 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $313 Mln. vs. $518 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.49 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.47



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.48 - $1.50



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX