

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.94 billion, or $3.74 per share. This compares with $1.54 billion, or $2.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.55 billion or $4.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $15.86 billion from $13.59 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.94 Bln. vs. $1.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.74 vs. $2.86 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.78 -Revenue (Q1): $15.86 Bln vs. $13.59 Bln last year.



