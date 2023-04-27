

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Co. (SO) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $862 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $1.03 billion, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $867 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $6.48 billion from $6.65 billion last year.



Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



