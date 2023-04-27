

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $587.19 million, or $2.85 per share. This compares with $533.48 million, or $2.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $609.47 million or $2.96 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $2.99 billion from $2.67 billion last year.



Hershey Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.29 - $9.46



