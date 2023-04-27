

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.516 billion, or $3.06 per share. This compares with $1.174 billion, or $2.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Linde plc reported adjusted earnings of $1,693 billion or $3.42 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $8.193 billion from $8.211 billion last year.



Linde plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.516 Bln. vs. $1.174 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.06 vs. $2.30 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $8.193 Bln vs. $8.211 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.40 to $3.50 Full year EPS guidance: $13.45 to $13.85



