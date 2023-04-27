

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Louisiana-headquartered equipment services company H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) on Thursday announced higher revenues and earnings in the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Both earnings and revenues topped estimates.



Net income increased 57.5% to $25.7 million or $0.71 per share as compared to $16.3 million or $0.45 per share in the first quarter of 2022.



6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $0.64 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.



Revenues increased 18.4% to $322.5 million, from $272.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.



6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters was expecting the company to report revenues of $307.11 million.



Shares of H&E Equipment Services are currently trading in pre-market at $41.36, unchanged from the previous close.



