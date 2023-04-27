

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) on Thursday confirmed Margherita Della Valle as the new Group Chief Executive. She was appointed interim Group Chief Executive after Nick Read stepped down from the position in December.



In addition to being appointed Group Chief Executive, Margherita Della Valle will also continue as Group Chief Financial Officer until an external search for a new Group Chief Financial Officer is complete.



Margherita Della Valle was appointed Group Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Vodafone Group Plc Board on July 27, 2018. Her previous roles within Vodafone were Deputy Chief Financial Officer from 2015 to 2018, Group Financial Controller, Chief Financial Officer for Vodafone's European region and Chief Financial Officer for Vodafone Italy.



She joined Omnitel Pronto Italia - which later became Vodafone Italy - in 1994 and held various consumer marketing positions in business analytics and customer base management before moving to finance.



In July 2020, Margherita was appointed a non-executive director of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.



