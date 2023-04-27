

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy (DTE) reported first quarter earnings of $445 million or $2.16 per share, compared with $394 million, or $2.03 per share, last year. Operating earnings were $274 million, or $1.33 per share, compared with $448 million, or $2.31 per share, previous year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.25, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating revenues were $3.78 billion compared to $4.58 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $4.84 billion in revenue.



DTE Energy reaffirmed 2023 operating EPS guidance of $6.09 - $6.40.



