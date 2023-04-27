

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) reported Thursday that its revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were NT$51.19 billion, down by 2.8% quarter-over-quarter.



AUO's net loss attributable to owners of the Company for the first quarter was NT$10.91 billion, with a basic earnings per share of NT$1.42.



The total panel area shipment reached around 4.30 million square meters in the first quarter of 2023, down by 0.5% quarter-over-quarter and down by 29.0% year-over-year.



Looking into the second quarter, channel inventory is expected to return to a healthy level. As the industry has seen improvements in supply and demand, and panel prices have stabilized or rebounded, the company said its operations are expected to improve quarter by quarter.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX