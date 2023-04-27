

LAKE FOREST (dpa-AFX) - Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) reported first quarter net income of $11.2 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to a net loss of $14.2 million, or $0.15 per share, a year ago. Adjusted income from operations was $84.7 million, compared to $59.0 million, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.49, compared to $0.32. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter revenues were $684.3 million, an increase of 3.0% from last year, with organic revenues growing 7.2%. Analysts on average had estimated $670.37 million in revenue.



