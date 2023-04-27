

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $337 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $475 million, or $2.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $549 million or $2.86 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $4.47 billion from $4.10 billion last year.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



