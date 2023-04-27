

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World Fuel Services (INT) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $22.8 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $26.3 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $22.8 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $12.48 billion from $12.38 billion last year.



World Fuel Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $22.8 Mln. vs. $26.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.36 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $12.48 Bln vs. $12.38 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX