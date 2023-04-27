

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $151 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $771 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $151 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 39.5% to $1.88 billion from $3.11 billion last year.



Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



