

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) reported that its second quarter net income from continuing operations was $34.7 million or $1.13 per share, down from $44.7 million, or $1.45 per share in fiscal second quarter 2022.



Second quarter homebuilding revenue was $542.0 million, up 6.9% year-over-year. The increase in homebuilding revenue was driven by an 8.4% increase in the average selling price to $509.9 thousand, which was offset by a 1.4% decrease in home closings to 1,063 homes.



Total revenue was $543.91 million compared to $508.51 million in the prior year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.82 per share and revenues of $519.92 million for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX