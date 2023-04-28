

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub AG(FUPEF.PK), a German maker of lubricants, and related specialty products, on Friday reported a rise in earnings for the first-quarter of 2023, helped by increase in sales revenues.



There has been a growth in all regions, which is mainly price-driven and also positive currency effects from North and South America region.



For the three-month period, the company registered a profit of 73 million euros or 0.54 euro per share, higher than 67 million euros or 0.48 euro per share, posted for the same period of 2022.



EBIT was at 103 million euros as against last year's 93 million euros.



Sales revenues stood at 936 million euros, higher than 808 million euros of previous year period.



Citing a strong first-quarter performance, the company reaffirmed its full-year EBIT outlook of around 390 million euros, on sales revenues of around 3.6 billion euros.



