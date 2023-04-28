

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British publishing and education company Pearson PLC (PSO) Friday said performance in each of its divisions for the first quarter came in line with or head of its expectations.



Sales in the first quarter increased 2% from last year. Excluding OPM business and Strategic Review, the underlying sales growth was 6%.



Looking forward, the company said it is on track to achieve its 2023 guidance.



Pearson also noted that it plans to commence a buyback to repurchase 300 million pounds of share in the second half of 2023.



Additionally, Pearson today announced the appointment of Tony Prentice as Chief Product Officer and Co-President of Direct to Consumer.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX