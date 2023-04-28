

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based Renishaw plc (RSW), a provider of manufacturing technologies, analytical instruments and medical devices, on Friday said that for the nine months ended 31 March 2023, revenue growth was achieved despite lower demand from the semiconductor and electronics sectors.



Profit before tax dropped to 117.3 million pounds, from 120.2 million pounds in the prior-year period. Adjusted profit before tax declined 10 percent to 111.8 million pounds, from 124 million pounds in the corresponding period of the previous year.



Total revenue increased 6 percent to 522 million pounds, from 492.4 million pounds in the nine months ended March 31, 2022.



The company anticipates the revenue for the full year to be between 680 million pounds and 700 million pounds, and adjusted profit before tax to be between 135 million pounds and 150 million pounds.



The preliminary results for the year ending 30 June 2023 are scheduled to be released on 14 September.



Shares of Renishaw closed Thursday's trading at 3,680 pence, up 100 pence or 2.79 percent from the previous close.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX