

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corporation (NIPNF.PK), a provider of information and communication technology solutions, Friday reported profit before tax of JPY 167.671 billion for the full year, higher than JPY 144.436 billion in the previous year.



Net profit for the year declined to JPY 114.5 billion or JPY 424.5 per share from JPY 141.277 billion or JPY 518.54 per share a year ago.



The company had an income tax benefit of JPY 12.267 billion last year compared with an income tax of JPY 36.155 billion in the latest year.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted net profit was JPY 138.55 billion or JPY 513.68 per basic share compared with JPY 167.226 billion or JPY 613.79 per basic share last year.



Revenue for the year increased to JPY 3,313.018 billion from JPY 3,014.095 billion a year ago.



Looking forward, the company expects adjusted profit for FY 2024 to be JPY 140 billion or JPY 525.63 per share.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX