

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork plc (ROR.L) reported that its revenues for the first quarter grew 18% year-on-year on an organic constant currency or OCC basis. Sales benefited from both volume and selling price increases, with all divisions and regions ahead year-on-year and with particularly strong growth in the Americas.



Order intake in the period was ahead a mid-teen percentage year-on-year on an OCC basis, with all divisions making encouraging progress.



The company now expects 2023 adjusted operating profit to be slightly ahead of its earlier expectations.



Rotork will publish 2023 half-year results on Tuesday 8 August 2023.



