

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish home appliance major Electrolux AB reported Friday a loss in its first quarter with weak volumes hurt by lower demand. Net sales, however, was higher than last year, and the company maintained its fiscal 2023 forecast. In Stockholm, Electrolux shares were gaining around 9 percent.



President and CEO Jonas Samuelson said, 'Our number one priority for 2023 is a successful implementation of the Group-wide cost reduction and North America turnaround program.... The actions and performance in the first quarter are fully aligned with our 2023 full-year cost reduction plan. ...Sustainability is at the core of our strategy and I am proud that we reached both of our 2025 science-based targets three years ahead of plan. The business and market outlooks for 2023 full year provided in the fourth quarter 2022 earnings report remain unchanged.'



The company previously said the consumer sentiment in the new year is anticipated to continue to be negatively impacted by a high inflation and interest rate environment, although with regional differences.



Demand for core appliances in 2023 full-year is still expected to be negative for all regions except for the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region, which is assessed to be flat compared to 2022.



Based on this, volumes in 2023 are expected to decline year-over-year.



Over the mid-term, the company still projects to reach Group operating margin of at least 6 percent, both for the Group and for business area North America.



According to the firm, a key component is the estimated earnings contribution of above 7 billion kronor in 2024 compared to 2022 from the cost reduction program, whereof 4 billion kronor to 5 billion kronor is expected in 2023. The company also recorded commercial growth in all four business areas.



Electrolux further said it aims to increase aftermarket sales to approximately 10 percent of Group sales by 2025, from around 7 percent in 2022.



For the first quarter, loss was 588 million Swedish kronor, compared to last year's profit of 950 million kronor. Loss per share were 2.18 kronor, compared to profit of 3.40 kronor a year ago.



Operating loss amounted to 256 million kronor, compared to profit of 1.58 billion kronor last year.



Adjusted operating income was 305 million kronor, compared to prior year's 919 million kronor. Adjusted operating margin was 0.9 percent, compared to 3.1 percent a year ago.



The year-over-year decline in underlying operating income was mainly a result of lower volumes.



Net sales increased 9 percent to 32.73 billion kronor from 30.12 billion kronor last year. Organic sales growth was 2.2 percent. Price remained solid, while weaker market demand resulted in lower volumes for the Group as a whole.



Lower consumer purchasing power also resulted in pressure on sales mix.



In Stockholm, Electrolux shares were trading at 146 kronor, up 9.12 percent.



