

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.00 billion, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $147 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, New York Community Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $159 million or $0.23 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 665.9% to $2.65 billion from $346 million last year.



New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



