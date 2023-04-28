

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at RMB788.65 million, or RMB14.95 per share. This compares with RMB28.94 million, or RMB0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 58.1% to RMB23.33 billion from RMB14.76 billion last year.



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): RMB788.65 Mln. vs. RMB28.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB14.95 vs. RMB0.60 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB23.33 Bln vs. RMB14.76 Bln last year.



