

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Network and Southwest Airlines have recorded the highest marketing carrier on-time arrival rates in February, according to the latest Air Travel Consumer Report by the U.S. Department of Transportation.



In February, air carriers posted an on-time arrival rate of 79.5 percent, up from 76.2 percent reported in January.



Delta Air Lines Network has the best on-time arrival rate of 83 percent. It is followed by Southwest Airlines (82.1%) and American Airlines Network (79.4%).



The lowest on-time arrival rate for February was recorded by Frontier Airlines, 69 percent. In the next worst positions are JetBlue Airways (71.9%) and Hawaiian Airlines (73.5%).



Allegiant Air, with 0.7 percent, has the lowest rate of canceled flights in February, followed by Hawaiian Airlines (0.8%) and Spirit Airlines (1.3%).



Alaska Airlines Network cancelled the most number of flights - 2.7 percent. Southwest Airlines (2.1%) recorded the second highest flight cancellation rate, followed by America Airlines Network (1.9%).



For the first two months of 2023, cancellations have stayed below 2 percent and are far lower than last year's 2.7 percent cancellation rate. The Department of Transportation said it is currently investigating several domestic airlines to ensure that they are not engaging in unrealistic scheduling of flights.



The Department received a high volume of air travel service complaints and inquiries against airlines and ticket agents in recent months. The Department's Office of Aviation Consumer Protection is working diligently to process the large number of complaints and inquiries received.



In February, airlines reported 12 tarmac delays of more than three hours on domestic flights, compared to 18 tarmac delays reported in January. In February, airlines reported four tarmac delays of more than four hours on international flights, compared to zero tarmac delays reported in the previous month.



