In the Green



Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) is up over 478% at $5.37. TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) is up over 290% at $78.00. AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) is up over 115% at $3.65. Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) is up over 35% at $2.70. Top KingWin Ltd (TCJH) is up over 29% at $6.18. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH) is up over 24% at $2.45. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (WLGS) is up over 23% at $2.27. Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (HUDI) is up over 20% at $3.30. AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is up over 19% at $8.11. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) is up over 14% at $3.59. Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) is up over 8% at $1.97.



In the Red



Kineta, Inc. (KA) is down over 42% at $2.25. Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is down over 25% at $44.51. Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) is down over 17% at $13.29. Snap Inc. (SNAP) is down over 17% at $8.63. Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) is down over 15% at $43.00. Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is down over 14% at $2.42. Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is down over 12% at $23.73. World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) is down over 12% at $21.17. eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) is down over 11% at $5.40. Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) is down over 10% at $2.50. First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) is down over 9% at $181.99.



