

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably lower over the two previous sessions, treasuries showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Friday.



Bond prices surged early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 7.6 basis points to 3.452 percent.



The rebound by treasuries came after the Commerce Department released a report that included readings on consumer price inflation that are said to be preferred by the Fed.



The report said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 4.2 percent in March from a revised 5.1 percent in February.



Economists had expected the rate of growth to slow to 4.6 percent from the 5.0 percent originally reported for the previous month.



The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also slipped to 4.6 percent in March from a revised 4.7 percent in February.



Economists had expected the rate of growth to slow to 4.5 percent from the 4.6 percent originally reported for the previous month.



Despite the slowdown, FHN Financial Chief Economist Chris Low noted, 'Prices are still rising faster than the Fed is comfortable with.'



'The FOMC will hike another quarter-point next Wednesday, and may indicate further hikes remain a possibility,' Low said.



Next week's trading is likely to driven by reaction to the Fed's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



Ahead of the meeting, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is indicating an 85.7 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by another 25 basis points.



The monthly jobs report is also likely to attract attention along with reports on manufacturing and service sector activity.



