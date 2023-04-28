

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday as traders weighed crude supply and near-term energy demand prospects.



Data from the Energy Information Administration showed crude production in the U.S. fell in February to 12.5 million barrels per day, the lowest level since December 2022.



The EIA report also said fuel demand surged to nearly 20 million barrels per day, the highest level since November 2022.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $2.02 or about 2.7% at $76.78 a barrel.



WTI crude futures shed about 1.4% in the week, but gained nearly 1% in April.



Brent crude futures were up $2.06 or 2.63% at $80.28 a barrel a little while ago.



Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA, who said the oil market sell0ff got out of control, added 'the pulse of the U.S. economy is not too bad if you ask the Atlanta Fed. If the U.S. economy comes anywhere close to growing at 1.7% in the second quarter, oil prices will probably be much higher.'



According to BakerHughes, the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was unchanged this week at 591.



A report from Commerce Department said the annual rate of consumer price growth in the U.S. slowed to 4.2% in March from a revised 5.1% in February.



Economists had expected the rate of growth to slow to 4.6% from the 5% originally reported for the previous month.



The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also slipped to 4.6% in March from a revised 4.7% in February. Economists had expected the rate of growth to slow to 4.5% from the 4.6% originally reported for the previous month.



Traders now look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting scheduled for next week.



Ahead of the meeting, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is indicating an 85.4% chance the Fed will raise rates by another 25 basis points.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX