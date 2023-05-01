

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $53.5 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $90.4 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $1.21 billion from $1.32 billion last year.



Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $53.5 Mln. vs. $90.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.90 Full year revenue guidance: $4.8 - $5.2 Bln



