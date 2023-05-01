

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $436.47 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $272.26 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $452.46 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 53.4% to $1.35 billion from $0.88 billion last year.



Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.350 - $1.400 Bln



