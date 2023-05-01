

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $560 million, or $2.85 per share. This compares with $883 million, or $4.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.0% to $2.01 billion from $2.87 billion last year.



CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $560 Mln. vs. $883 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.85 vs. $4.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.51 -Revenue (Q1): $2.01 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year.



