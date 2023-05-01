

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $5.17 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $26.48 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Vornado Realty Trust reported adjusted earnings of $2.37 million or $0.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $445.92 million from $442.13 million last year.



Vornado Realty Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



