

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $592 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $323 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $820 million or $2.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $4.78 billion from $4.28 billion last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.05 to $10.25



