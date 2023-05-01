

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $196.0 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $207.4 million, or $1.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $223.1 million or $1.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $1.34 billion from $1.35 billion last year.



FMC Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $196.0 Mln. vs. $207.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.55 vs. $1.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.75 -Revenue (Q1): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.66 to $1.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.42 to $1.48 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.34 to $7.94 Full year revenue guidance: $6.08 to $6.22 Bln



