

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $712 million, or $3.88 per share. This compares with $779 million, or $4.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $751 million or $4.10 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.9% to $1.93 billion from $2.41 billion last year.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



