

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Transocean Inc. (RIG) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$465 million, or -$0.64 per share. This compares with -$175 million, or -$0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Transocean Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$275 million or -$0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $649 million from $586 million last year.



Transocean Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



