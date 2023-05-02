Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2023) - CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a global medical provider of consumer heart monitoring and medical electrocardiogram ("ECG") software solutions, announced today that it will not file its annual financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Financial Statements") and its management's discussion and analysis relating to the Financial Statements (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the prescribed deadline of May 1, 2023 (the "Filing Deadline").

The reason for the default is that the Company requires additional time for completion of the external independent audit of their financial records. The delay is a consequence of the Company's migration to a new financial accounting system in late 2022. As of the end of April, the Company confirms the audit was underway and the Required Filings are anticipated to be filed by May 30, 2023 or sooner. The Company will provide updates as warranted.

The Company applied to the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") for the issuance of a management cease trade order ("MCTO"). Following their review, the OSC advised that they would not issue an MCTO and that they would instead issue a failure-to-file cease trade order.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

