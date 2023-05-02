

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British industrial equipment rental company Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Tuesday said it will buyback $500 million of shares through April 30, 2024.



'At our Q3 results on 7 March 2023, the Group set out initial plans for gross capital expenditure in 2023/24 to be in the range of $4.0 - 4.4bn. In addition, the Group continues to be acquisitive with a strong pipeline of potential acquisitions,' Ashtead said.



Towards the share repurchase, the company has entered into an arrangement with Barclays Bank PLC to buyback shares on behalf of the company.



