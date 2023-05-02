

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group plc. (MTO.L) said that it has acquired R H Irving Industrials Ltd, a specialist in security services, for a total consideration of 19.1 million pounds.



R H Irving Industrials has about 25 years of experience delivering a broad range of complex and sophisticated security services, including the design, installation, and maintenance of electronic security systems, perimeter security fencing, gate automation, hostile vehicle mitigation, cyber protection, civil engineering, and earthing services.



For the year ended 28 February 2023, R H Irving Industrials reported revenue of 17.4 million pounds and EBITDA of 2.4 million pounds.



